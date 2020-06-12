UrduPoint.com
Germany Fears US Sanctions To Target State Agencies Facilitating Nord Stream 2 - Reports

Fri 12th June 2020

Germany Fears US Sanctions to Target State Agencies Facilitating Nord Stream 2 - Reports

The German government is concerned that the United States' new draft sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will target not only national and European firms involved, but also state agencies who facilitate the project, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday, citing the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy's internal document

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The German government is concerned that the United States' new draft sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will target not only national and European firms involved, but also state agencies who facilitate the project, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday, citing the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy's internal document.

The newspaper recalls that the bill, which was introduced in the US Senate in early June, envisages sanctions on all companies involved in the project, including those providing "services for the testing, inspection, or certification necessary for, or associated with the operation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline."

The German economy ministry is therefore worried that the bill would entail sanctions on state agencies over their administrative and technical work related to the pipeline's construction or operation, according to the newspaper.

"It would be a novelty if sanctions target agencies of (friendly) governments or directly governments themselves," the document said, as quoted by the German newspaper.

The US has been actively seeking to disrupt the construction of the twin pipeline, which will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

After it included sanctions against the pipeline in its 2020 National Defense Authorization Act last year, Allseas, a Swiss company responsible for laying down the pipes, quit the project in December with just 100 miles of the pipeline left to lay.

Russia is now finishing the pipeline on its own.

