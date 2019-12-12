UrduPoint.com
Germany Fines 3 Steelmakers 646 Million Euros For Price Fixing

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:01 PM

Germany fines 3 steelmakers 646 million euros for price fixing

Germany's antitrust watchdog on Thursday said it had issued a 646-million euro ($720 million) fine against three steel manufacturers and three individuals for fixing prices for plate steel

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Germany's antitrust watchdog on Thursday said it had issued a 646-million euro ($720 million) fine against three steel manufacturers and three individuals for fixing prices for plate steel.

Between 2002 and 2016, Germany's Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, Salzgitter-owned Ilsenburger Grobblech and Austria's Voestalpine Grobblech "agreed on the most important price supplements and surcharges for specific quarto plates in Germany", said Andreas Mundt, president of Germany's Federal Cartel Office.

The companies have admitted to the accusations and accepted a settlement, he added.

