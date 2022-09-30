UrduPoint.com

Germany, France Promoting EU Platform For Joint Gas Procurement - Document

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 09:30 PM

France and Germany are promoting a concept of a joint European platform for gas purchases, which could help avoid competition between the EU countries and limit the price growth, a joint French-German document said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) France and Germany are promoting a concept of a joint European platform for gas purchases, which could help avoid competition between the EU countries and limit the price growth, a joint French-German document said.

"We should combine our efforts to lower prices for Europe. We call for strengthening of the EU energy platform as a tool to boost the bargaining power of the EU," the document obtained by Handeslblatt said.

The authors of the document, which was drafted ahead of an extraordinary meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday, also called for negotiations with major gas suppliers of the EU to find solutions to the current energy crisis.

The idea to establish a joint European purchasing platform for gas has been discussed in the EU for several months. This platform should help limit the increase of energy prices and prevent competition between some EU countries, according to the European Commission.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated the growth, placing energy security high both on the global and national agenda and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

More Stories From Business

