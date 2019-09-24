Germany, France, UK Blame Iran For Attacks on Saudi Oil Sites, Warn of Regional Escalation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom have stressed that the recent attacks on major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia threaten to ignite a major conflict and that as of now Iran appears to be the only party responsible.

"We strongly condemn the attacks that targeted oil sites in Saudi Arabia on September 14, 2019 in Abqaiq and Khurais, and reaffirm our full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people," a joint statement, released by France on Monday, says.

According to the release, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson consider Iran to be responsible for the attacks as they see "no other plausible explanation."

"We support ongoing investigations to get all the details," the joint statement stressed, adding that the "attacks have been directed against Saudi Arabia, but they affect all countries and increase the risk of major conflict."