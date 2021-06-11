Germany Hopes All Sides to Comply With Deal on Gas Transit Via Ukraine - Senior Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Germany hopes that all sides will comply with the agreement on gas transit via Ukraine after the launch of the Nord Stream 2 project, Jens Ploetner, the political director at the German Foreign Ministry, told RIA Novosti.

"There is a transit agreement ” it was signed with the mediation of the European Union and with the extremely active assistance of the German Federal government. It is a joint agreement and we expect all parties to comply with it as well," Ploetner said.