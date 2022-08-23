UrduPoint.com

Germany Hopes Canadian LNG To Play 'Major Role' In Transition From Russian Energy - Scholz

Germany hopes that Canada's liquefied natural gas (LNG) will play a "major role" in the country's transition away from Russian energy products, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday

"We hope that Canadian LNG will play a major role in this (transition), but the task at hand much bigger than simply diversifying our energy supply," Scholz said during an event he attended with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Scholz said Canada has become a partner of choice to supply Germany with LNG as it moves away from Russian oil and gas exports,

Germany will need to increase its imports of LNG to carry out the transition, Scholz added.

Choosing Canada as Germany's partner of choice falls in line with both countries' environmental objectives to gradually phase out the use of non-renewable energy sources in order to achieve the status of climate-neutral states by 2045.

Scholz began his three-day official trip to Canada on Sunday and is expected later today to sign an agreement with Canada on green hydrogen.

On Monday, the port of Belledune in northern New Brunswick unveiled plans to build a facility to produce green hydrogen and ammonia for export ahead of Scholz's visit. The plan may materialize by 2027 depending on the outcome of feasibility studies and environmental assessments, according to reports.

Green hydrogen is generated by renewable energy or from low-carbon power and has significantly lower carbon emissions than grey hydrogen, which is produced by steam reforming of natural gas.

