Germany Hopes Russia, Ukraine To Extend Gas Transit For 5-10 Years - Ambassador In Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:00 AM

Germany Hopes Russia, Ukraine to Extend Gas Transit for 5-10 Years - Ambassador in Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Germany hopes that Russia and Ukraine will prolong the transit of Russian natural gas for 5-10 years with the guarantee of financial compensation, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen said on Tuesday.

"I suppose that our idea is to prolong the contract between [Ukraine's] Naftogaz and [Russia's] Gazprom that we also helped to sign in 2019," Feldhusen told Ukrainian radio channel NV, adding that Germany would prefer the extension "for five or even ten years with guarantees of money for Ukraine if there is no transit, as it is now."

In late 2019, Moscow and Kiev struck the deal on the five-year transit of Russian gas through Ukraine's territory to Europe.

The agreement is based on the "pump or pay" principle, according to which Russian gas operator Gazprom is obligated to pay if it fails to provide the necessary volumes of supplies.

In July, the US and Germany published a joint statement supporting the idea to continue the transit through Ukraine after 2024. Berlin commits to "utilize all available leverage to facilitate an extension of up to 10 years to Ukraine's gas transit agreement with Russia." In addition, Germany pledges to take all necessary actions, including sanctions, to prevent Russia from using energy, including Nord Stream 2, as a weapon.

