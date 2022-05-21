Germany Hopes to Phase Out Russian Gas Imports by Early 2025 - Utility

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Germany's largest electricity producer RWE hopes to become independent from Russian natural gas in three years, CEO Markus Krebber said in an interview to Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper out Friday.

"If we expand fast we will be able to do it by spring 2025. Supply problems may become somewhat manageable a year earlier," he said.

Krebber said that Germany and neighboring countries needed to build more terminals for storing liquefied natural gas and deal with bottlenecks in moving gas to Western Europe, including from Germany and Spain to France.