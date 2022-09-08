Germany Independent of Russian Gas for 1 Week Already - Energy Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Russian gas has not been delivered to Germany for a week already, and the prices remain high, but without showing explosive growth, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday.

"There is no gas from Russia for a week, the storage facilities continue being filled up; prices remain high and very high after a short rise on the stock exchange, but not explosive. It is a week since we are independent from Russian gas thanks to the consistent and prudent ability to act of this government," Habeck said, addressing the Bundestag.

The minister stated that the paramount task of the government is to ensure that energy prices are not manipulated, because the state cannot support the population amid the rising cost of living in the long term. Habeck proposed "changing the design of the energy market" in such a way that the final price for the consumer would be profitable, and high prices would be evened out through market mechanisms.

"Until we manage to lower prices, which will take a little more time, we will provide support to the companies. We will establish a large-scale support program so that, first of all, small businesses would get included into it.

.. We will make sure it encompasses all industries, adhering, of course, to the criteria... We will protect German enterprises and the middle class," Habeck said.

G7 finance ministers confirmed on September 2 their intention to impose price caps on Russian oil as part of expanded sanctions campaign against the country. The price cap will take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia. Moscow, in turn, pledged to stop exporting Russian oil to the states that would apply the limits. Despite this, the EU also intends to consider a similar price cap on Russian gas deliveries.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West has responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.