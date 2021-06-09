Germany Intends to Work on Prolonging Contract on Russian Gas Transit Via Ukraine - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Germany intends to work on prolonging the contract on transit of Russian gas via Ukraine, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"We have tried to make sure that the contract on gas transit between Ukraine and Russia is complete.

The Federal Chancellor [Angela Merkel] made it clear to Russian President [Vladimir Putin] that this is a condition for the Nord Stream 2 project to be implemented as planned," Maas told the German parliament.

The foreign minister added that Berlin will be holding negotiations "to prolong the gas transit deal."

"We want gas to be transported through Ukraine on a long-term basis, because this is of great economic importance for Ukraine," Maas added.