UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Loses $667Mln Per Month Due To Sanctions Against Russia - AfD Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:59 PM

Germany Loses $667Mln Per Month Due to Sanctions Against Russia - AfD Lawmaker

Germany's economy is losing hundreds of millions of dollars due to the sanctions against Moscow that were introduced by the West over the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea's reunification with Russia, Bundestag member of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD) Anton Friesen told Sputnik on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Germany's economy is losing hundreds of millions of Dollars due to the sanctions against Moscow that were introduced by the West over the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea's reunification with Russia, Bundestag member of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD) Anton Friesen told Sputnik on Monday.

"Scientists from Germany's Kiel and from Hong Kong have recently conducted joint research stipulating that the German economy is losing $667 million per month due to the sanctions. Germany suffers the most considerable losses compared to other EU member states due to the sanctions against Russia, namely 38 percent of the total losses [of the EU]," the politician said.

According to Friesen, small and medium businesses in Germany need to be compensated for the sanction-induced losses, similar to the reimbursement that the agricultural sector received after the massive drop in the price of milk in 2015, which was connected to the Russian countersanctions against the EU.

"The German government should render such support. It is responsible for the decision on introducing sanctions by the EU, because had the decision been vetoed by Berlin, the sanctions would not be imposed," he added.

Friesen was the author of the parliamentary initiative by the AfD, which called on the EU to lift the sanctions on Russia. The initiative was rejected by the Bundestag on October 24.

The economic limitations were introduced following the eruption of the Ukrainian crisis and a 2014 referendum that allowed Crimea to be reunited with Russia. Western countries accused the Kremlin of interfering in Ukraine's affairs, but Moscow refuted the allegations and retaliated by switching over to an import phase-out and imposing countersanctions.

Some EU countries have recently begun questioning the effectiveness of the sanctions and started looking for different solutions to problems between Russia and the EU.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Moscow Russia German Germany Kiel Berlin Hong Kong Price October 2015 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan shares touching moments of her parents ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Unaware Whether Assad's Family Owns P ..

9 minutes ago

Ukrainian Parliament to Develop, Pass Bill on Nati ..

9 minutes ago

No evidence yet to designate smartphone addiction ..

21 minutes ago

Cabinet approves policy against domestic violence

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler meets indigenous peoples of Australi ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.