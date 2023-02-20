UrduPoint.com

Germany Lost Over $106.7 Billion In 2022 Amid Russia's Operation In Ukraine - Institute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 07:30 AM

Germany Lost Over $106.7 Billion in 2022 Amid Russia's Operation in Ukraine - Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Germany has lost 100 billion Euros (over $106.7 billion) amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine and the related increase in electricity costs, Marcel Fratzscher, President of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin), said.

"The Ukraine war and the associated explosion in energy costs cost Germany almost 2.

5 percent, or 100 billion euros in economic output in 2022," Fratzscher told the Rheinische Post newspaper, adding that these costs will continue to increase in the coming years.

Fratzscher said that Germany has been more affected by the crisis economically because it was more dependent on Russian energy, has a high proportion of energy-intensive industry and "is extremely dependent on exports and global supply chains."

More Stories From Business

