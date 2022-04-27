UrduPoint.com

Germany Lowers Dependency On Russian Gas Imports To 35% - Economy Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 06:11 PM

Germany Lowers Dependency on Russian Gas Imports to 35% - Economy Minister

Germany has lowered its dependency on imports of Russian gas from 55% to 35%, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Germany has lowered its dependency on imports of Russian gas from 55% to 35%, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.

"Dependence on gas before the war was 55%, today it is 35%, which means that the steps that we took have been successful and we are working further to ensure the operation of terminals for receiving liquefied gas," Habeck said.

