Germany Lowers Dependency On Russian Gas Imports To 35% - Economy Minister
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 06:11 PM
Germany has lowered its dependency on imports of Russian gas from 55% to 35%, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Germany has lowered its dependency on imports of Russian gas from 55% to 35%, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.
"Dependence on gas before the war was 55%, today it is 35%, which means that the steps that we took have been successful and we are working further to ensure the operation of terminals for receiving liquefied gas," Habeck said.