Germany Lowers Dependency on Russian Gas Imports to 35% - Economy Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Germany has lowered its dependency on imports of Russian gas from 55% to 35%, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.

"Dependence on gas before the war was 55%, today it is 35%, which means that the steps that we took have been successful and we are working further to ensure the operation of terminals for receiving liquefied gas," Habeck said.