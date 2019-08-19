UrduPoint.com
Germany May Face Recession In 3rd Quarter Of 2019 - Central Bank

Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:55 PM

Germany's GDP fell by 0.1 percent between the first the second quarters of 2019 and may drop even further in next three months, which would mean the start of a recession in the European Union's biggest economy, the German Central Bank said in a monthly report, issued on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Germany's GDP fell by 0.1 percent between the first the second quarters of 2019 and may drop even further in next three months, which would mean the start of a recession in the European Union's biggest economy, the German Central Bank said in a monthly report, issued on Monday.

"The German economy slightly decreased in the second quarter of 2019. According to the quick report of the Federal Statistical Office, the GDP sank by 0.1 percent comparing to the previous quarter," the report said, adding that the economy would remain "lackluster" and may continue to fall in the third quarter.

The German GDP is decreasing due to a drop in exports and industrial production, according to the Bundesbank.

On Monday, Deutsche Bank reduced its predictions for German GDP growth to 0.3 percent this year and 0.7 percent next year.

The German economy is currently suffering from problems in its automotive industry as well negative external factors, such as the US-Chinese trade war and uncertainty over Brexit.

More Stories From Business

