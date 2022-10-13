UrduPoint.com

Germany May Lift Ban On Gas Production In North Sea - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Germany May Lift Ban on Gas Production in North Sea - Reports

The German authorities may lift its ban on the extraction of shale gas and oil in the country's North Sea coastal areas amid the energy crisis, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing the Economy Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The German authorities may lift its ban on the extraction of shale gas and oil in the country's North Sea coastal areas amid the energy crisis, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing the Economy Ministry.

According to the ruling parties' coalition agreement, there is currently a ban on the exploitation of the shelf in the coastal waters of the Baltic and North Seas.

"The coalition agreement is in effect, but the current situation requires solutions that are adequate for the situation," the ministry told the newspaper.

The lifting of the ban may affect exploration projects in the German-Dutch part of the North Sea, the newspaper added.

If the initiative, which is promoted by the German Federal state of Lower Saxony, is adopted, the shelf projects will be operated jointly with the Netherlands, as the countries share one of the gas fields.

The expected production volume of the field and adjacent deposits amounts to 4.5-13 billion cubic meters of gas, while the potential volume of all North Sea fields is estimated at 60 billion cubic meters of gas. This is comparable to the volume of gas transported through Nord Stream last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Energy Crisis German Oil Nord Netherlands May Gas All Agreement Share Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

No one allowed to weaken state institutions: Irfan ..

No one allowed to weaken state institutions: Irfan Qadir

33 seconds ago
 30 injured near Mangla Toll-plaza accident

30 injured near Mangla Toll-plaza accident

34 seconds ago
 Spain to Deliver Additional Hawk Air Defense Syste ..

Spain to Deliver Additional Hawk Air Defense Systems to Ukraine - US Defense Chi ..

36 seconds ago
 US Oil Reserve at Just Above 400Mln Barrels, Lowes ..

US Oil Reserve at Just Above 400Mln Barrels, Lowest Since June 1984 - Energy Age ..

2 minutes ago
 TEXPO Pakistan to help promote textile exports, so ..

TEXPO Pakistan to help promote textile exports, soft image of Pakistan: Director ..

2 minutes ago
 Meet Simone Tebet, kingmaker in Brazil's president ..

Meet Simone Tebet, kingmaker in Brazil's presidential runoff

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.