Germany May Lift Ban on Gas Production in North Sea - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The German authorities may lift its ban on the extraction of shale gas and oil in the country's North Sea coastal areas amid the energy crisis, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing the Economy Ministry.

According to the ruling parties' coalition agreement, there is currently a ban on the exploitation of the shelf in the coastal waters of the Baltic and North Seas.

"The coalition agreement is in effect, but the current situation requires solutions that are adequate for the situation," the ministry told the newspaper.

The lifting of the ban may affect exploration projects in the German-Dutch part of the North Sea, the newspaper added.

If the initiative, which is promoted by the German Federal state of Lower Saxony, is adopted, the shelf projects will be operated jointly with the Netherlands, as the countries share one of the gas fields.

The expected production volume of the field and adjacent deposits amounts to 4.5-13 billion cubic meters of gas, while the potential volume of all North Sea fields is estimated at 60 billion cubic meters of gas. This is comparable to the volume of gas transported through Nord Stream last year.