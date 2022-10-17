UrduPoint.com

Germany May Shut Hospitals Due To Energy Crisis - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Germany May Shut Hospitals Due to Energy Crisis - Health Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) A substantial number of hospitals in Germany may face closures amid rising energy costs and hiking inflation, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Sunday.

"The hospitals are in a very special situation. If we do not react quickly and really drastically, there will be closures," Lauterbach told the ARD broadcaster.

Lauterbach said he would discuss the amount and the form of assistance that should be provided to hospitals with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Tuesday.

However, Berlin has no plans to create a special fund for hospitals, similar to the one set up for the Bundeswehr.

"We cannot create separate special funds for each sphere," Lauterbach stressed.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Disruption in supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the European Union and the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing cost of living to soar.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German European Union Germany Berlin United States February May Sunday Christian (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

16 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

17 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

1 day ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.