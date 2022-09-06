Germany Never Received 'Cheap Gas' From Russia - Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Germany has never received "cheap gas" from Russia and paid for it, among other things, by weakening the country's national security, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"In fact, we have never received cheap gas from Russia.

The market price may have been advantageous at times, but it led to a blind dependency or exchange of infrastructures that was actually a security risk. We paid for every cubic meter of Russian gas double and triple at the expense of our national security," Baerbock said during an event at the German foreign ministry.