ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany will provide technical assistance worth €10 million to Pakistan for two different projects to improve social and industrial sector efficiency in the country.

Assistance will be provided for two projects including "Promoting Resilience against Impacts of Natural Disaster in Pakistan" and "Improvement of Labour, Social and Environmental Standards in Pakistan Textile Industry", said a press release issued by the Ministry of Economic Affairs here Thursday.

The Government of Pakistan and Federal Republic of Germany have signed at Islamabad the Technical Cooperation Agreement.

Under the agreement, Germany will provide technical assistance worth €10 Million (approx. PKR 1.95 Billion) for two projects.

The agreement was signed by the Federal Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs Mr. Noor Ahmed, on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, and the Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Mr. Bernhard Schlagheck.

According to the press release, the aim of the project "Promoting Resilience against Impacts of Natural Disaster in Pakistan" is to technically equip the disaster management authorities to support in development planning and implementation to reduce disaster risks.

Furthermore, the project "Improvement of Labour, Social and Environmental Standards in Pakistan Textile Industry" at improving the framework conditions for the implementation of labour standards in the province of Punjab.

The project will also support the dialogue between state, private and civil society stakeholders and promotes incentives and advise companies to improve labour standards.

Development cooperation between Pakistan and Germany dates back to 1961 with funding volume to-date totaling more than €3 billion.

On this occasion, the two sides reiterated their resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The Federal Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs Mr. Noor Ahmed, thanked the Government of Federal Republic of Germany for the grant of technical assistance in priority areas of the Government of Pakistan.

The Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan expressed his desire to enhance the economic cooperation with Pakistan in the future.