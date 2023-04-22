UrduPoint.com

Germany Plans To Open LNG Terminal Linked To Nord Stream Pipeline Network - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Germany Plans to Open LNG Terminal Linked to Nord Stream Pipeline Network - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Germany plans to open a terminal for liquefied natural gas in the Baltic Sea by 2024 that is linked to the infrastructure from the damaged Nord Stream pipeline network, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The plan to open the terminal was discussed at a closed-door meeting with the participation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Thursday, the news agency said, citing representatives of four organizations who took part in the meeting as well.

A pipeline connecting the LNG terminal with the main land will feed into the existing pipeline infrastructure in the German city of Lubmin from spring 2024, Habeck said during the meeting.

Bloomberg also reported that the German Economy Ministry announced the purchase of tubes that once belonged to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to build a terminal off the Ruegen Island.

The German authorities had earlier announced their plans to build a total of five national floating storage and regasification units for liquefied natural gas. Scholz further underlined their significance in ending German dependency on Russian fuel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Nord Gas From

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Chad which included an invit ..

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wi ..

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr wel ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.