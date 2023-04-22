Germany Plans to Open LNG Terminal Linked to Nord Stream Pipeline Network - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Germany plans to open a terminal for liquefied natural gas in the Baltic Sea by 2024 that is linked to the infrastructure from the damaged Nord Stream pipeline network, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The plan to open the terminal was discussed at a closed-door meeting with the participation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Thursday, the news agency said, citing representatives of four organizations who took part in the meeting as well.

A pipeline connecting the LNG terminal with the main land will feed into the existing pipeline infrastructure in the German city of Lubmin from spring 2024, Habeck said during the meeting.

Bloomberg also reported that the German Economy Ministry announced the purchase of tubes that once belonged to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to build a terminal off the Ruegen Island.

The German authorities had earlier announced their plans to build a total of five national floating storage and regasification units for liquefied natural gas. Scholz further underlined their significance in ending German dependency on Russian fuel.