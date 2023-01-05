UrduPoint.com

Germany Prepares To Launch 2 More Gas Terminals - Economy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Germany will launch two more floating terminals for liquefied natural gas in the coming weeks as it seeks to end reliance on Russian pipeline deliveries, the energy and economy minister said Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Germany will launch two more floating terminals for liquefied natural gas in the coming weeks as it seeks to end reliance on Russian pipeline deliveries, the energy and economy minister said Thursday.

Germany inaugurated the first of the planned five floating gas terminals in Wilhelmshaven in the country's north on December 17, whereas the launch of the second installation in Lubmin on the Baltic Sea was pushed back to January.

"The launch in Lubmin will take place next week and in Brunsbuettel in the coming weeks," Robert Habeck told a news conference in Norway, where he is on a three-day visit.

Habeck said the three terminals would allow Germany to import a third of what was delivered from Russia through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. If Germany keeps up the pace it will likely replace the rest of Nord Stream supplies by the end of 2024, he estimated.

