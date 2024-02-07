Germany Provides EUR 45 Million Assistance To Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Pakistan and Germany on Wednesday signed Euro 45 million assistance agreements on Technical Development Cooperation for starting new bilateral cooperation projects.
Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary for Economic Affairs Pakistan, and Mr Alfred Grannas, German Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, witnessed the ceremony for the signing of Euro 45 million agreements on Technical Development Cooperation for starting new bilateral cooperation projects, said a press issued here.
The new agreements are the result of a longstanding and trustful partnership between the two countries. The newly commissioned projects align with the German development cooperation thematic areas of Climate and energy, just transition; Sustainable economic development, training and employment; Health, social protection and population policy.
All ongoing and new projects work hand in hand with a holistic approach building synergies for well-rounded solutions to effectively tackle complex and global challenges like climate change and inclusion of vulnerable groups such as women and youth.
Both parties highlighted the immense efforts taken in the past decades. The impact of the German development cooperation is proof for a successful cooperation targeting the development sectors in need.
Germany stands Shana BA shana with Pakistan.
Ambassador Alfred Grannas: “The German-Pakistani development cooperation has left its footprints in the country. With the agreement we signed today, we aim to continue our joint path towards a sustainable future in Pakistan. Recently Svenja Schulze, our German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, said ‘International cooperation doesn’t just help others. Above all, it helps us, because global problems can only be solved together.
Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz: “We deeply appreciate the strong support that we have received on technical development cooperation. It would contribute to the Socio-economic development of the country”.
The German development cooperation has been supporting Pakistani Government initiatives for over 60 years. We work together with our partners in support of their socio-economic reform agenda contributing to a sustainable, crisis-proof development.
Therefore, the cooperation focuses on the core areas of ‘Climate and energy, just transition’, ‘Sustainable economic development, training and employment’, and ‘Health, social protection and population policy’. Our work contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and is implemented in line with the Pakistan-German cooperation agreements.
