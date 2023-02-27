Germany Pushes for Deeper Cuts in Gas Use Ahead of Next Winter

EU nations should consider a more ambitious gas saving target for the next winter than the 15% cut they agreed on last year, the German state secretary for economic affairs said ahead of an informal EU energy meeting in Sweden on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) EU nations should consider a more ambitious gas saving target for the next winter than the 15% cut they agreed on last year, the German state secretary for economic affairs said ahead of an informal EU energy meeting in Sweden on Monday.

"The gas provisioning is still not safe. Even if we manage this winter this does not mean that winter will be fine as well.

Therefore our success that we achieved our gas saving targets has to be built upon with stronger targets than the current 15% for the next winter," Sven Giegold said in a doorstep interview in Stockholm.

EU member states agreed in July to reduce national gas consumption by 15% between August 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 in response to natural gas shortages and the global energy price surge. The EU executive will carry out a gas supply review by May to consider extending the reduction target as the bloc continues to phase out Russian energy sources.