UrduPoint.com

Germany Pushes For Deeper Cuts In Gas Use Ahead Of Next Winter

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Germany Pushes for Deeper Cuts in Gas Use Ahead of Next Winter

EU nations should consider a more ambitious gas saving target for the next winter than the 15% cut they agreed on last year, the German state secretary for economic affairs said ahead of an informal EU energy meeting in Sweden on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) EU nations should consider a more ambitious gas saving target for the next winter than the 15% cut they agreed on last year, the German state secretary for economic affairs said ahead of an informal EU energy meeting in Sweden on Monday.

"The gas provisioning is still not safe. Even if we manage this winter this does not mean that winter will be fine as well.

Therefore our success that we achieved our gas saving targets has to be built upon with stronger targets than the current 15% for the next winter," Sven Giegold said in a doorstep interview in Stockholm.

EU member states agreed in July to reduce national gas consumption by 15% between August 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 in response to natural gas shortages and the global energy price surge. The EU executive will carry out a gas supply review by May to consider extending the reduction target as the bloc continues to phase out Russian energy sources.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia German Fine Stockholm Price Sweden March May July August Gas

Recent Stories

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) fixes da ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) fixes dates for filing applications fo ..

18 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discards unwholesome m ..

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discards unwholesome meat

18 minutes ago
 US Cyber Envoy Heads to Spain, Belgium to Discuss ..

US Cyber Envoy Heads to Spain, Belgium to Discuss Cooperation With EU, NATO - St ..

18 minutes ago
 Germany's Public Debt Increases Tenfold Since 2021 ..

Germany's Public Debt Increases Tenfold Since 2021 - Finance Minister

18 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan asks forgiveness for quake rescue ..

Turkey's Erdogan asks forgiveness for quake rescue delays

24 minutes ago
 ANF seize hashish, opium, ice, arrest nine drug pe ..

ANF seize hashish, opium, ice, arrest nine drug peddlers

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.