Germany Raises 2021 Growth Forecast To 3.5% From 3.0%: Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 03:11 PM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Germany's economic recovery is expected to be stronger in 2021 than previously predicted, with growth of 3.5 percent for the year, the economy ministry said Tuesday, as an accelerated vaccination campaign brings hopes of a return to normality.

"The government's projection is based on the assumption that the far-reaching measures restricting social contacts in public spaces ... can be gradually relaxed in the course of the second quarter of 2021," said the economy ministry, as it upgraded the growth forecast from 3.0 percent previously.

