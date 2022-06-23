UrduPoint.com

Germany Raises Gas Alert Level After Russia Dwindles Supply

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Germany raises gas alert level after Russia dwindles supply

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Germany said Thursday it would raise the alert level under its emergency gas plan to secure supply following the recent reduction of pipeline supplies from Russia.

"Gas is now a scarce commodity in Germany," Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters.

Triggering phase two brings Germany a step closer to the third and final stage that could see gas rationing in Europe's top economy.

Russia was using gas "as a weapon" against Germany in retaliation for the West's support for Ukraine following Moscow's invasion, Habeck said.

Germany, like a number of other European countries, is highly reliant on Russian energy imports to meet its needs.

Russian energy giant Gazprom last week significantly reduced supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany by 60 percent due to what the company said was a delayed repair.

The second "alarm" level under the government's emergency plan reflected a "significant deterioration of the gas supply situation", Habeck said.

At the "alarm" level, Germany is still considered to be in a position to "manage" the situation for the time being.

Habeck said that households "can make a difference" by saving energy, as Germany launches a campaign to encourage gas saving measures.

Germany has mandated that gas storage facilities be filled to 90 percent ahead of the European winter this year to mitigate the risks from a supply cut.

Currently, the country's stores stand just under 60 percent full.

Germany has managed to reduce the share of its natural gas supplied by Russia from 55 percent before the invasion to around 35 percent.

Europe's largest economy has also sought new sources of supply, and accelerated plans to import gas into the country by sea in the form of LNG.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Company Germany Alert Nord Gas From Government Share Top Weapon

Recent Stories

Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afgh ..

Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afghanistan

38 minutes ago
 PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series aga ..

PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka

53 minutes ago
 Rashid Latif says Pakistan’s team is better than ..

Rashid Latif says Pakistan’s team is better than India’s team at present

53 minutes ago
 Miftah Ismail claims that Pakistan has been saved ..

Miftah Ismail claims that Pakistan has been saved from bankruptcy by the current ..

2 hours ago
 Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonweal ..

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonwealth Heads of Govt meeting in Rw ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.