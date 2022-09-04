UrduPoint.com

Germany Reaches Goal Of Filling Gas Storage 85%, Despite Nord Stream Shutdown

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Germany Reaches Goal of Filling Gas Storage 85%, Despite Nord Stream Shutdown

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Germany's gas storage facilities are 85.02% full, so the country has managed to hit its October target despite the suspension of gas supplies from Russia via the Nord Stream pipeline, according to the latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), an association representing the interests of European natural gas infrastructure operators.

Germany has adopted legislative amendments that oblige operators to fill gas storage facilities up to 85% by October, and 95% by November.

According to GIE data, as of Saturday, German gas storage facilities are 85.

02% full. The Rehden underground gas storage facility, which was less than 1% full in April, is now 69.54% full.

On Friday, Russia's Gazprom said that the Nord Stream gas pipeline had been shut down for an indefinite period due to a malfunction of the only remaining working engine.

The Nord Stream pipeline, which is the main gas supply route to Europe, had been operating at 40% capacity until mid-June with a further drop to just 20% in July as Western sanctions impeded the return of the pipeline's turbines after repairs abroad.

