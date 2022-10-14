UrduPoint.com

Germany Reaches Goal Of Filling Gas Storage To 95% - GIE

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 03:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Germany's gas storage facilities are more than 95% full, so the country has managed to achieve its November target, according to the latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), an association representing the interests of European natural gas infrastructure operators.

As of Thursday, Germany's gas storage facilities were 95.14% full.

Germany has adopted legislative amendments that obliged operators to fill gas storage facilities up to 85% by October and 95% by November.

