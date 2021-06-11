Germany Ready to Make Efforts to Prolong Gas Transit Via Ukraine After 2024 - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Germany is ready to make efforts together with European Union to prolong a treaty on the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine after 2024, Jens Ploetner, the political director at the German Foreign Ministry, told RIA Novosti.

"The key for the Federal government was and still remains that even after the commissioning of Nord Stream 2, gas transit through the territory of Ukraine continues and that the energy security of Ukraine is ensured. We are ready together with the EU to make efforts to prolong the agreement on gas transit for the period after 2024," Ploetner said.