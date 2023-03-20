UrduPoint.com

Germany Ready To Start Two Projects For Promotion Of SMEs Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Germany ready to start two projects for promotion of SMEs sector

Federal Republic Germany has proposed to start two new projects in Pakistan for promoting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) of textile industry and enhancing employment through women empowerment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Republic Germany has proposed to start two new projects in Pakistan for promoting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) of textile industry and enhancing employment through women empowerment.

It was disclosed by a three-member delegation of the German Development Organization "GIZ (Gesellschaft for Internationale Zusammenarbeit) during a meeting with Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) here on Monday. The delegation comprised GIZ Advisors Ms. Nana Sikaba, Ms. Anke Green and Muhammad Ubaid, Component Manager of GIZ Projects. From SMEDA Ms. Nadia Jehangir Seth, General Manager Policy Panning and Ashfaq Ahmad, General Manager Central Support Division attended the meeting.

Muhammad Ubaid said that a three-year project started in the year 2021 to develop labour and environmental standards in Pakistan's textile industry would be completed by end of the current year. The project successfully aimed at improving the competitiveness of Pakistani textile and fashion industry in the world market by improving and enhancing labour and environmental standards, he added.

He said that on successful completion of the aforementioned project government of Germany had decided to initiate two new projects; the one again for raising international standards of labour environment in textile industry and the other for promoting employment through women empowerment. These proposed projects might start in January next year and would be completed by year 2026.

Earlier, SMEDA Chief briefed the delegation about Pakistan government's initiatives for women empowerment. He informed that key area of the recent SME policy had taken concrete measures to ensure key role of women entrepreneurship in the economy. Further, SMEDA was also active in formulating an exclusive strategy for development of women entrepreneurship both at provincial and federal level, he added. He said that SMEDA would focus to promote rural businesses in the coming years so as to utilize the business potential of the agricultural sector. The marginalized businesses run by rural women artisans would be formulized by SMEDA through handholding and facilitation, he assured.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business German Germany January Women Market Textile From Government Industry Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wh ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wheat farm in Mleiha

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registratio ..

Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registrations for SCRF 2023

17 minutes ago
 Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With ..

Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With Other Partners - Peskov

33 minutes ago
 5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform h ..

5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform higher education

35 minutes ago
 850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief ..

850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief package: DC

33 minutes ago
 54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.