Germany Receives 1st Batch of LNG From US - Uniper

German energy company Uniper announced on Tuesday that the first batch of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States arrived in its new floating terminal in the town of Wilhelmshaven

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) German energy company Uniper announced on Tuesday that the first batch of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States arrived in its new floating terminal in the town of Wilhelmshaven.

"Today, Uniper brought Germany's first full cargo of liquefied natural gas to the new LNG terminal, operated by Uniper, in Wilhelmshaven. The LNG ship Maria Energy, owned by Tsakos Energy Navigation, a major energy mover, was loaded in Calcasieu Pass, USA, at the liquefaction facility of the LNG supplier Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC, on December 19, 2022," the company said in a press release.

The Maria Energy ship was loaded with about 170,000 cubic meters of LNG, which will be enough to supply around 50,000 German households with energy for one year, according to Uniper.

The LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven was launched on December 17, 2022, and can store about 5 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.

Germany plans to build a total of five state-owned floating LNG terminals. In September, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that he was proud of the fact that Germany would become independent from gas supplies from Russia thanks to the LNG terminals.