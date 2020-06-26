UrduPoint.com
Germany Rejects US 'Logic Of Blackmail' Regarding Nord Stream 2 - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:01 PM

Germany's authorities and business community are rejecting the US approach of blackmail and threats against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev told Sputnik on Friday

In early June, US senators introduced a bipartisan bill that would expand sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to include all companies that provide certification, insurance, and port facilities for the project. According to the Bloomberg news agency, Berlin is mulling over pushing for a coordinated EU action to challenge the US sanctions.

In early June, US senators introduced a bipartisan bill that would expand sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to include all companies that provide certification, insurance, and port facilities for the project. According to the Bloomberg news agency, Berlin is mulling over pushing for a coordinated EU action to challenge the US sanctions.

"The German government, the German business circles, are decidedly rejecting the logic of blackmail and threats, confirm the commercial demand for implementing Nord Stream 2, which is necessary for the German economy in light of the rejection of coal and nuclear [energy] generation.

We assume this support persists, and the pipeline will be launched despite all our ill-wishers' efforts," Nechaev said.

The Nord Stream 2 project aims to lay a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. On December 20, US President Donald Trump signed the 2020 defense budget, which included sanctions against the project, forcing Allseas, a Swiss company responsible for laying down the pipes, to withdraw from the project with just 100 miles of the pipeline left to lay. Russia is now finishing the pipeline on its own.

