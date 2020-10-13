Germany Reports Highest Deflation Since January 2015

Prices on goods and services in Germany in September have decreased 0.2 percentage points year-on-year following zero inflation in August, the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Prices on goods and services in Germany in September have decreased 0.2 percentage points year-on-year following zero inflation in August, the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Tuesday.

"The inflation rate in Germany, measured as the year-on-year change in the consumer price index, stood at -0.2% in September 2020.

This was the second time this year that the inflation rate fell below zero (July 2020: -0.1%). A lower rate was last measured in January 2015 (-0.3%)," Destatis said in a press release.

Consumer prices also went a negative 0.2 percentage points growth month-on-month, according to the press release.

Compared to the average EU level, Germany's September consumer prices decreased 0.4 percentage points both in the yearly and monthly terms, coinciding with the forecasts.