UrduPoint.com

Germany Says No Threat To Its Financial Stability After SVB Collapse

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Germany says no threat to its financial stability after SVB collapse

Germany's finance watchdog said on Monday the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States posed no financial threat in Germany, amid market jitters over contagion fears

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):Germany's finance watchdog said on Monday the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States posed no financial threat in Germany, amid market jitters over contagion fears.

"The distressed situation of Silicon Valley Bank Germany Branch does not pose a threat to financial stability," Bafin said, because it "has no systemic relevance".

Bafin added it had ordered a "moratorium" on the bank's German branch, which it said did not offer bank deposit services in the country.

The total assets of the Frankfurt-based SVB branch amounted to just under 790 million euros ($843 million) at the end of 2022, Bafin added.

US regulators on Sunday stepped in to ensure depositors' access to their funds at SVB, having taken it over on Friday after it was hit by a run of withdrawals.

Despite the US efforts to shore up confidence in the banking systems, major European stock markets were sharply down on Monday morning.

In Frankfurt, shares in Deutsche Bank plunged more than 6.7 percent by 0945 GMT. Germany's second-largest lender Commerzbank was down nearly 12 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Bank Germany Frankfurt United States Sunday Deutsche Bank Market Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Dar ..

Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar

2 minutes ago
 Tawam Hospital completes endoscopic orbital surger ..

Tawam Hospital completes endoscopic orbital surgery for hemorrhagic tumour remov ..

6 minutes ago
 5 illegal stone crushing plants sealed in Abbottab ..

5 illegal stone crushing plants sealed in Abbottabad

8 minutes ago
 10-day Clean Green Peshawar campaign to start on M ..

10-day Clean Green Peshawar campaign to start on Mar 14

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund ranks 1st among government ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund ranks 1st among government service providers using Abu Dh ..

21 minutes ago
 Financial scenario dos not allow early election: I ..

Financial scenario dos not allow early election: Ikhtiyar Wali

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.