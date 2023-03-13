Germany says no threat to its financial stability after SVB collapse

Germany's finance watchdog said on Monday the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States posed no financial threat in Germany, amid market jitters over contagion fears

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):Germany's finance watchdog said on Monday the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States posed no financial threat in Germany, amid market jitters over contagion fears.

"The distressed situation of Silicon Valley Bank Germany Branch does not pose a threat to financial stability," Bafin said, because it "has no systemic relevance".

Bafin added it had ordered a "moratorium" on the bank's German branch, which it said did not offer bank deposit services in the country.

The total assets of the Frankfurt-based SVB branch amounted to just under 790 million euros ($843 million) at the end of 2022, Bafin added.

US regulators on Sunday stepped in to ensure depositors' access to their funds at SVB, having taken it over on Friday after it was hit by a run of withdrawals.

Despite the US efforts to shore up confidence in the banking systems, major European stock markets were sharply down on Monday morning.

In Frankfurt, shares in Deutsche Bank plunged more than 6.7 percent by 0945 GMT. Germany's second-largest lender Commerzbank was down nearly 12 percent.