Germany Says No Threat To Its Financial Stability After SVP Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Germany moved to quell contagion fears Monday after the collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank sent European banking shares plunging, insisting the fallout posed no threat to financial stability

The jitters came after US regulators on Sunday stepped in to ensure depositors' access to their funds at SVB, having taken it over on Friday after it was hit by a run of withdrawals.

The collapse marks the biggest retail banking failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

In Frankfurt, spillover fears saw shares in Deutsche Bank fall by more than five percent by 1110 GMT. Germany's second-largest lender Commerzbank was down nearly 10 percent.

But German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said he did not see a repeat of the global crisis.

"I don't think we are in a similar situation to the one back then," he told reporters.

Germany's Bundesbank central bank held an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the fallout.

German finance watchdog Bafin meanwhile said SVB's German branch does not "pose a threat to financial stability,", because it "has no systemic relevance".

Bafin added it had ordered a "moratorium" on the bank's German branch, which it said did not offer bank deposit services in the country.

The total assets of the Frankfurt-based SVB branch amounted to just under 790 million euros ($843 million) at the end of 2022, Bafin added.

