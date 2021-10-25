Germany Should Clarify to Russia Pipeline Not 'On the Table' Until March 2022- State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Germany should clarify to Russia that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not be operating until March of 2022 and Moscow should move forward in supplying as much gas to Europe as possible amid the energy crisis, US State Department Senior Advisor for Global Energy Security Amos Hochstein said on Monday.

"Before March, Nord Stream 2 is not on the table and once that is clarified, hopefully, we can move to the next level of conversation about making sure that as much gas supply is being delivered to Europe this winter as possible," Hochstein said during a virtual briefing.

Hochstein urged Berlin to explain to Moscow that the regulatory approval process will take at least until January 2022 and then the European Commission will have to consider the project.

"That will take two more months," Hochstein added.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which consists of two tubes with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year, was completed on September 10. It will deliver gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. The process of certifying Nord Stream 2 AG as the pipeline's independent operator is currently underway to ensure the project complies with the conditions of the February 12 EU Gas Directive.

Certification will take place in two stages. First, the German regulator, which received a full package of documents necessary for certification in September, will develop a draft decision and then the European Commission will provide an assessment of the draft decision.