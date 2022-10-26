Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter Use of New LNG-Terminal - Ministry

The German government and Excelerate Energy, a US-based LNG company, have signed a contract on the charter use of a fifth floating terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the German port of Wilhelmshaven, the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action said on Tuesday

"With the fifth floating LNG-terminal we once again strengthen our independence from pipeline-bound supplies of natural gas and establish the necessary infrastructure for reliable energy imports. By doing so, we create the conditions to become completely independent from imports of Russian gas via pipelines," German State Secretary Patrick Graichen said, as quoted by the ministry.

In early September, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced plans to build a fifth floating terminal in Germany so the country could import more LNG from other countries to replace Russian pipeline gas.

There are currently four LNG-terminals under construction in the German ports of Wilhelmshaven, Brunsbuttel, Stade and Lubmin. The first terminals are expected to enter into operations by early 2023, according to the German government.