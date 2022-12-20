Germany Skeptical of Gas Price Cap Under EU Market Correction Mechanism - Economy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Germany is skeptical about the work of the market correction mechanism through the introduction of gas price cap, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Council of the EU announced that EU energy ministers reached a political agreement on a temporary mechanism to limit excessive gas prices, setting a price cap at 180 Euros ($191) per MWh. During the voting Austria and the Netherlands abstained, while Hungary voted against the gas price limit.

"You know that Germany and I personally are skeptical about this (market correction mechanism). But this skepticism was not shared by the majority of EU states, on the contrary, it was clear that the mechanism would be introduced," Habek said, following the meeting of EU energy ministers.

The minister added that in these circumstances Germany's goal was to work out the conditions so that there would be no damage, although there are already several mechanisms and safeguards that will help monitor the situation in the market.