Germany Slowing Gas Storage Filling as Denmark Starts Offtake - Gas Infrastructure Europe

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) For a third day in a row, Germany is reducing the pace of filling its underground gas storage facilities (UGS), while Denmark has been offtaking gas from UGS for two days, according to data from the Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) association.

As of now, European gas storage facilities are filled with 89.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas, with total occupancy level of 82.52%, which is 0,29 percentage points (pp) higher than in the previous day.

Germany is slowing down the pace of filling its UGS. On September 7, the daily increase of the occupancy level was 0.35 percentage points (pp), which is less compared to 0.4 pp a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Denmark is taking more gas from its gas storage facilities than it is injecting there, with their occupancy level falling two days in a row, by 0.

26 pp and 0.11 pp, respectively. In Belgium, Latvia and Ukraine, the UGS are being filled only by 0.1 pp per day.

At the same time, gas supplies from Russia remain limited. Nord Stream 1, the main pipeline supplying Europe with Russian natural gas, was operating at 20% of capacity from the end of July. Russian energy giant Gazprom attributed lower volumes to the problems with maintenance and repair of the Siemens turbines. Gazprom shut down the Nord Stream pipeline on Friday for an indefinite period citing a malfunction of the only remaining working engine and a warning from Russian technical watchdog Rostekhnadzor.

Gas supplies through Ukraine, however, remain stable. The application for gas transit through the Sudzha entry point stood at 42.4 bcm on September 8, which equals the average supply level of 40-42 bcm that has been recorded since May.