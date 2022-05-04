Germany Stopped Physical Reverse of Russian Gas to Poland Via Yamal-Europe - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Germany stopped the physical reverse of Russian gas to Poland via Yamal-Europe natural gas pipeline on May 2, but a virtual reversal from Italy and France arose, Gazprom's spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said on Wednesday.

"On May 2, Germany stopped the physical reverse of Russian gas to Poland via Yamal-Europe. However, a virtual reverse for Poland immediately arose from the applications of consumers in Italy and France, which are provided through the Polish corridor ... At the same time, this week, European consumers' demand for Russian gas in transit through Ukraine increased by an average of 43%," Kupriyanov said in a statement, published on Gazprom's Telegram channel.

After refusing to buy Russian gas for rubles, Poland began to receive Russian gas through a physical reverse via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany, according to the energy giant.

Poland, among other things, uses this gas for injection into its underground storage facilities. At the same time, the storage facilities in Europe are now filled on average by 34%, and by 80% in Poland.