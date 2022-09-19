UrduPoint.com

Germany Switching To LNG, Abandoning Nord Stream 2 Led To Gas Price Hike- Russian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Germany Switching to LNG, Abandoning Nord Stream 2 Led to Gas Price Hike- Russian Diplomat

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Germany has benefited from Russian gas, but relied on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and abandoned the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which led to a hike in gas prices, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev said in an interview with Sputnik.

The diplomat expressed doubts that Berlin and Moscow would return to the former cooperation in energy projects in the coming years, noting that it is not the fault of the Russian side and that economic expediency is often "sacrificed by our Western counterparties to the political situation.

"

"Let me remind you that the Germans were the main beneficiaries from the supply of cheap pipeline gas from Russia through long-term contacts. The rejection of proven interaction schemes, the bet on LNG and the spot market, the freezing of the ready-for-operation Nord Stream 2, anti-Russian sanctions ” all this led to a sharp increase in gas prices," Nechaev said.

Russia fulfills its obligations and does not refuse cooperation, but Moscow does not impose its gas on anyone, the ambassador added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Germany Berlin Nord Gas Market All From

Recent Stories

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

27 minutes ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

40 minutes ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.