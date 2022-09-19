Germany Switching to LNG, Abandoning Nord Stream 2 Led to Gas Price Hike- Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Germany has benefited from Russian gas, but relied on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and abandoned the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which led to a hike in gas prices, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev said in an interview with Sputnik.

The diplomat expressed doubts that Berlin and Moscow would return to the former cooperation in energy projects in the coming years, noting that it is not the fault of the Russian side and that economic expediency is often "sacrificed by our Western counterparties to the political situation.

"

"Let me remind you that the Germans were the main beneficiaries from the supply of cheap pipeline gas from Russia through long-term contacts. The rejection of proven interaction schemes, the bet on LNG and the spot market, the freezing of the ready-for-operation Nord Stream 2, anti-Russian sanctions ” all this led to a sharp increase in gas prices," Nechaev said.

Russia fulfills its obligations and does not refuse cooperation, but Moscow does not impose its gas on anyone, the ambassador added.