Germany to Cut Taxes for Struggling Food Services Industry - Government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Germany will slash taxes for cafes and restaurants to help the industry cope with the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, a deputy government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"This primarily concerns a reduction from 19 percent to 7 percent in the value-added tax on sold food," Ulrike Demmer said during a regular press briefing.

The tax cut becomes effective on July 1 and will last for a year. There will also be a tax break on short-time work benefits that do not exceed 80 percent of the salary, she added.

Germany has been relaxing restrictions imposed amid the pandemic after seeing the infection rate drop, but cafes and restaurants remain shut. The southern state of Bavaria broke ranks this week to allow outdoor dining starting May 18.