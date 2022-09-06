Germany to Develop Economic Ties With China Based on Experience With Russia - Baerbock

Germany will take into account its experience of dealing with Russia when planning future economic interactions with China, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Germany will take into account its experience of dealing with Russia when planning future economic interactions with China, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"It is important for me that in our China strategy we also take into account what we have learned from our dependency from Russia," Baerbock said during her speech at the conference of the leaders of German diplomatic missions abroad.

The minister recalled that China blocked almost all Australian import and imposed an embargo on Lithuania due to political reasons.

"We cannot allow ourselves to be guided by 'business first' motto while not considering long-term risks," Baerbock said.

During Russia's military operation in Ukraine, there has been mounting criticism of the German government's approach to relations with Russia, which has led to Germany's dependency on Russian natural resources.

China has been Germany's top trading partner for the last six years, with combined exports and imports of more than 245 billion Euros ($255 billion) in 2021.Some of the major German corporations like Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler have big shares of their production located in China.