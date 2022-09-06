UrduPoint.com

Germany To Develop Economic Ties With China Based On Experience With Russia - Baerbock

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Germany to Develop Economic Ties With China Based on Experience With Russia - Baerbock

Germany will take into account its experience of dealing with Russia when planning future economic interactions with China, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Germany will take into account its experience of dealing with Russia when planning future economic interactions with China, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"It is important for me that in our China strategy we also take into account what we have learned from our dependency from Russia," Baerbock said during her speech at the conference of the leaders of German diplomatic missions abroad.

The minister recalled that China blocked almost all Australian import and imposed an embargo on Lithuania due to political reasons.

"We cannot allow ourselves to be guided by 'business first' motto while not considering long-term risks," Baerbock said.

During Russia's military operation in Ukraine, there has been mounting criticism of the German government's approach to relations with Russia, which has led to Germany's dependency on Russian natural resources.

China has been Germany's top trading partner for the last six years, with combined exports and imports of more than 245 billion Euros ($255 billion) in 2021.Some of the major German corporations like Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler have big shares of their production located in China.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Import Business Ukraine Russia China German Germany Lithuania All From Government BMW Top Volkswagen Billion

Recent Stories

Minister chairs 87th PHATA Board meeting

Minister chairs 87th PHATA Board meeting

1 minute ago
 10 criminals held, valuables, weapons recovered

10 criminals held, valuables, weapons recovered

1 minute ago
 Infectious Diseases Hospital attached with Institu ..

Infectious Diseases Hospital attached with Institute of Public Health

1 minute ago
 National Assembly Education Body discuss establish ..

National Assembly Education Body discuss establishment of nine engineering unive ..

1 minute ago
 Liz Truss becomes new UK PM after audience with qu ..

Liz Truss becomes new UK PM after audience with queen

19 minutes ago
 GOC visits relief camp, distributes financial aid, ..

GOC visits relief camp, distributes financial aid, food items

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.