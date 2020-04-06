Germany to guarantee 100% of loans to smaller firms in virus aid package

Berlin will guarantee 100 percent of loans made by banks to small- and medium-sized firms, German government sources told on Monday, in an extension to the 1.1-trillion-euro coronavirus crisis package in Europe's top economy

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Berlin will guarantee 100 percent of loans made by banks to small- and medium-sized firms, German government sources told on Monday, in an extension to the 1.1-trillion-euro coronavirus crisis package in Europe's top economy.

The Federal government will stand fully behind 500,000 Euros ($540,000) of lending to companies with up to 50 employees and 800,000 euros for larger ones, upping its guarantee level from a previous 80 percent for large firms or 90 percent for smaller ones.