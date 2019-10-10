UrduPoint.com
Germany To Provide Euro 23.4mln Technical Assistance For Social & Technical Sectors

Germany to provide Euro 23.4mln technical assistance for social & technical sectors

Pakistan and Germany Thursday signed an agreement for technical assistance under the Pakistan-Germany Development Programme worth Euro 23.4 Million, equivalent to PKR 3.9 Billion

Pakistan and Germany Thursday signed an agreement for technical assistance under the Pakistan-Germany Development Programme worth Euro 23.4 Million, equivalent to PKR 3.9 billion.

The Technical Cooperation Agreement was signed by Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, Noor Ahmed and Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Muhammad Hammad Azhar witnessed the signing ceremony, according to press statement issued here.

Technical assistance will be extended to projects in the area of social protection, technical and vocational education, support for local governance and improvement of labour and social standard in Pakistan's textile industry.

According to the statement, these schemes were in line with the priority areas of the government and are geared towards impacting lives of the common people.

Development cooperation between Pakistan and Germany dates back to 1961, with the funding volume to date totaling more than Euro 3 Billion.

The contracting parties emphasized cordial relations between Germany and Pakistan and looked forward to strengthening their cooperation, it added.

Both sides highlighted the importance of actively collaborating in finalization of project objectives to ensure that concerns of the end beneficiaries are addressed.

On the occasion, Muhammad Hammad Azhar thanked the German government for the grant assistance especially in priority areas highlighted by the Government of Pakistan.

He opined that the technical assistance from Germany must be used for maximum benefit of the people of Pakistan thus, all out measures should be taken to make cost effective expenditure with greater reliance on using local resources.

He said the government honours and appreciates technical cooperationfrom the government of Federal Republic of Germany and looks forward to strengthening bilateral relations in future.

