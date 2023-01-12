Germany to provide Euro 28 million support to Pakistan

The government of Pakistan and Germany signed two framework agreements amounting to Euro 28 million focusing on socio-economic uplift and sustainable development of Pakistan, said a release here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The government of Pakistan and Germany signed two framework agreements amounting to Euro 28 million focusing on socio-economic uplift and sustainable development of Pakistan, said a release here on Thursday.

German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas representing the German Government and Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs signed agreements in the energy and governance sectors. Officials from KfW and GIZ also participated in the signing ceremony.

Germany will provide a grant financing of Euro 23 million under the framework agreement -- Technical Cooperation Agreement 2021 through GIZ. Under this framework agreement, three projects will be financed namely, "Participatory Local Governance", "Building Transition to Promote Energy Efficiency in Buildings", and "Strengthening Climate Adaptation and Resilience".

The Participatory Local Governance project with overall financing of Euro 10 Million will boost the service delivery capacities of local authorities in KP and Punjab to meet local needs and priorities, while another project involving Euro 3 million -- Building Transition to Promote Energy Efficiency in Buildings has the overall objective to promote energy efficiency through building transition model through political, legal and regulatory interventions while using inventories and pilot demonstration models.

Strengthening Climate Adaptation and Resilience, having an overall commitment of Euro 10 million, will contribute towards improving all prerequisites for climate change adaptation and climate risk management.

Along with this, another framework agreement namely the Financial Cooperation Agreement 2020 worth a grant of Euro 5 million was also signed on Thursday. This agreement will comprise only one project titled, "Self-Employment for Women in the Health Sector" which will be executed by KfW.

This project will aid to enable conditions for creating and securing jobs and income opportunities that will further help meet international environmental and social standards and to contribute to inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Ministry of Economic Affairs Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz thanked the Government of the German Federation for the support and appreciated the important role it was playing in economic growth and promotion of sustainable development in Pakistan.

German Ambassador Alfred Grannas remarked that the funding provided by Germany in the fields of climate adaptation, economic empowerment and governance not only would help the sectoral improvement but also result in socio-economic uplift of the beneficiaries through jobs creation and sustainable development.

It may be added here that the economic cooperation between Germany and Pakistan dates back over 60 years during which Germany has been providing consistent support to Pakistan for socio-economic uplift and sustainable development.