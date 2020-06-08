UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Provide Euro 4 Million For Promotion Of Renewable Energy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

Germany to provide Euro 4 million for promotion of renewable energy

Germany to provide Technical Assistance worth Euro 4 Million for the project "Promotion of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Concepts in Cities and Industries" in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Germany to provide Technical Assistance worth Euro 4 Million for the project "Promotion of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Concepts in Cities and Industries" in Pakistan.

Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Noor Ahmed and the Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck, signed an agreement for technical assistance under the Pakistan-Germany Development Programme worth Euro 4 Million, equivalent to PKR 0.7 Billion, said a statement issued by Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs here on Monday.

The technical assistance will be provide for the project "Promotion of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Concepts in Cities and Industries" which are well aligned with the priority areas of the Government of Pakistan.

Development Cooperation between Pakistan and Germany dates back to 1961, with the funding volume to date totaling more than Euro three billion.

The contracting parties underlined the good relations between Germany and Pakistan and looked forward to strengthening their cooperation.

Both sides highlighted the importance of actively collaborating in finalization of project objectives to ensure that the concerns of the end beneficiaries are addressed.

Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Noor Ahmed, thanked the German Government for the grant assistance in priority areas of the Government of Pakistan.

He opined that the technical assistance from Germany should be used for the maximum benefit of the people of Pakistan thus, all measures should be taken to make cost effective expenditure with greater reliance on using local resources.

He said Government of Pakistan honours and appreciated technical cooperation from the Government of Federal Republic of Germany and looked forward to strengthening bilateral relations in future.

Ambassador expressed his desire to enhance the economic cooperation with Pakistan in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan German Germany Euro Pakistani Rupee All From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Top officials of Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Polic ..

3 seconds ago

Problems of export industry should be resolved: Mi ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber processes over 152,000 e-transaction ..

18 minutes ago

Two service projects in Al Dhaid worth AED4 millio ..

33 minutes ago

Minister of State for Youth presents UAE’s model ..

48 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues new regulations to contri ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.