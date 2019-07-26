UrduPoint.com
Germany To Provide Financial Assistance Worth PKR 4.0 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan and Germany have signed an agreement under the Pakistan-GermanyDevelopment Programme for financial assistance worth Euro 22

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) Pakistan and Germany have signed an agreement under the Pakistan-GermanyDevelopment Programme for financial assistance worth Euro 22.4 million tosupport existing projects in the area of renewable energies, better gridconnections and improved access to financial services through microfinanceinitiative with Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC).Noor Ahmed, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division and Dr.

Jens Jokisch,the Charge' d' Affaires of the German Embassy in Islamabad, signed theagreement. Mr. Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairswitnessed the signing ceremony of the Financial Agreement (FC) which alsoincludes support for Social Health Protection schemes in KP and GB whichshall provide health insurance to underprivileged masses and investmentsfor polio eradication in collaboration with Ministry of National HealthServices, Regulation and Coordination.Development cooperation between Pakistan and the Federal Republic ofGermany dates back to 1961, with the funding volume to date totaling morethan Euro 3 billion.

The contracting parties underlined the good relationsbetween Germany and Pakistan and looked forward to strengthening theircooperation. Both sides look forward to having meaningful deliberations inthe upcoming Government to Government Negotiations in Berlin, 2019 tocommit funds for future projects / proposals.Muhammad Hammad Azhar.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs thankedthe German Government for the grant assistance geared towards thebetterment of the people of Pakistan. He opined that the financialassistance from Germany will support key priority sectors of the Governmentlike renewable energy, social health protection and access to financialservices.

He said Government of Pakistan honors and appreciates financialcooperation from the Government of Federal Republic of Germany and looksforward to strengthen bilateral relations in future specifically after theGovernment to Government negotiations in September, 2019.

