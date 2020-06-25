UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Provide Over $560Mln To WHO In 2020 - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:41 PM

Germany to Provide Over $560Mln to WHO in 2020 - Health Minister

Germany will provide over 500 million euros ($560 million) to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, which is the highest amount ever contributed by the country, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Germany will provide over 500 million Euros ($560 million) to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, which is the highest amount ever contributed by the country, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.

As as strong supporter and a friend of the WHO, Germany will give the organization political, financial and technical backing, the health minister said. The country will provide the WHO with additional 41 million euros and will also give extra 25 million euros for the implementation of the strategic preparedness and response plan. Apart from that, the German government will provide extra 200 million euros to WHO "on top of the 110 million euros already pledged during the vaccination summit in Brussels", "due to the still remaining major funding gap," Spahn explained.

"The German Ministry of Health will be providing more than 500 million euros to the WHO this year. This is the highest amount ever that we have contributed to the WHO," Spahn said.

Germany also offers the WHO medical masks and other medical equipment, including lung ventilators, for distribution to countries in need, the health minister added.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that the organization was getting the needed support.

"We're getting today all the support we need political and financial, as has been said, and I would like to express my gratitude. And thank you so much for all that support. Both Germany and France are longstanding friends of WHO and global health, both individually and as members of the European Union," Tedros said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World France German European Union Germany Brussels 2020 All From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

43 minutes ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

57 minutes ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, EU High Representative discuss ..

1 hour ago

Annual pilgrimage trips for Chinese Muslims suspen ..

4 minutes ago

Five held over aerial firing in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.