Germany to Provide Over $560Mln to WHO in 2020 - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Germany will provide over 500 million Euros ($560 million) to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, which is the highest amount ever contributed by the country, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.

As as strong supporter and a friend of the WHO, Germany will give the organization political, financial and technical backing, the health minister said. The country will provide the WHO with additional 41 million euros and will also give extra 25 million euros for the implementation of the strategic preparedness and response plan. Apart from that, the German government will provide extra 200 million euros to WHO "on top of the 110 million euros already pledged during the vaccination summit in Brussels", "due to the still remaining major funding gap," Spahn explained.

"The German Ministry of Health will be providing more than 500 million euros to the WHO this year. This is the highest amount ever that we have contributed to the WHO," Spahn said.

Germany also offers the WHO medical masks and other medical equipment, including lung ventilators, for distribution to countries in need, the health minister added.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that the organization was getting the needed support.

"We're getting today all the support we need political and financial, as has been said, and I would like to express my gratitude. And thank you so much for all that support. Both Germany and France are longstanding friends of WHO and global health, both individually and as members of the European Union," Tedros said.