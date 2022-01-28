UrduPoint.com

Germany To Pursue Economic Ties With Russia In Line With Core EU Rules

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Germany to Pursue Economic Ties With Russia in Line With Core EU Rules

Germany will be guided by the European rules of the game when shaping economic cooperation with Russia, a Foreign Office spokesperson said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Germany will be guided by the European rules of the game when shaping economic cooperation with Russia, a Foreign Office spokesperson said on Friday.

"Germany is naturally interested in an economic relationship with Russia but...

we as Europeans have a more fundamental interest in complying with the rules," Christofer Burger told a press conference.

The German Eastern business Association said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would hold a traditional closed-door meeting with German businesspeople, although no date was given. Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed this.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Foreign Office Business Russia German Germany Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

CM Sindh announces financial assistance for fisher ..

CM Sindh announces financial assistance for fishermen

2 minutes ago
 Italian Prosecutors Press Charges Against Officer ..

Italian Prosecutors Press Charges Against Officer Who Allegedly Spied for Russia ..

2 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Says NATO Not Aware of Russia's Plans ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO Not Aware of Russia's Plans on Ukraine, Ready for Dialogue

2 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 Certification on 'Stop Clock,' Regul ..

Nord Stream 2 Certification on 'Stop Clock,' Regulators Require More Documents - ..

2 minutes ago
 W.Africa bloc suspends Burkina after coup: summit ..

W.Africa bloc suspends Burkina after coup: summit member

9 minutes ago
 Minister condemns terrorists' attack on security f ..

Minister condemns terrorists' attack on security forces

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>