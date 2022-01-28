Germany to Pursue Economic Ties With Russia in Line With Core EU Rules

Germany will be guided by the European rules of the game when shaping economic cooperation with Russia, a Foreign Office spokesperson said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Germany will be guided by the European rules of the game when shaping economic cooperation with Russia, a Foreign Office spokesperson said on Friday.

"Germany is naturally interested in an economic relationship with Russia but...

we as Europeans have a more fundamental interest in complying with the rules," Christofer Burger told a press conference.

The German Eastern business Association said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would hold a traditional closed-door meeting with German businesspeople, although no date was given. Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed this.