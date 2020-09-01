UrduPoint.com
Germany To Reach Pre-Crisis GDP Level In 2022 - Economy Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Germany is expected to reach its pre-crisis economy level in 2022, German Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday.

"We will become stronger by the end of the crisis than we were at the beginning. I can afford to say that in 2022 we will reach the pre-crisis level of GDP. My employees assume that this will happen at the beginning of the year," Altmaier told reporters.

The German economy contracted by 10.1 percent in April-June compared to the previous trimester, marking the largest quarter-on-quarter drop since record-keeping began in the country.

The quarterly downturn was also the sharpest year-on-year fall since the financial market and economic crisis of 2008-2009. The GDP lost 11.7 percent in Q2 2020 as exports and imports of goods and services recorded a massive slump due to the pandemic.

Germany has confirmed a total of 243,599 COVID-19 cases, 9,302 related deaths and over 217,600 recoveries. The Robert Koch Institute warns that there has been an increase in COVID-19 case numbers in many Federal states in Germany over the past weeks, and the average age of infected individuals has been decreasing.

