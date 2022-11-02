Germany to Speed Up Construction of LNG Terminals by Easing Expropriation - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The German government wants to speed up the construction of LNG terminals by simplifying the procedure of expropriation and mulls a law that will allow it to use the infrastructure of the Nord Stream pipeline for its new LNG terminal, the German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, the new law in the German Energy Security Act will create a legal basis for the expropriation of movable property that is necessary for the construction of gas pipelines or related infrastructure.

The draft law also provides for the creation of a connecting pipeline for a floating storage and regasification unit. the report said.

One of the possible applications of the new law will be the construction of a new LNG terminal in Lubmin using the infrastructure of the Nord Stream pipeline, which used to bring Russian gas to Germany.

In addition, the Federal government is also planning to introduce the possibility of a direct withdrawal of oil, gas or electricity from companies to meet vital energy needs, the newspaper said.

In early September, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced plans to build a fifth floating terminal in Germany so the country could import more LNG from other countries to replace Russian pipeline gas.

There are currently four LNG-terminals under construction in the German ports of Wilhelmshaven, Brunsbuttel, Stade and Lubmin. The first terminals are expected to start operation by early 2023, according to the German government.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, energy prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.